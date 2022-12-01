SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a house fire early Wednesday. The scene was on in the 5700 block of Norton Street near Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.
The home was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. More than a dozen units remained on the scene for more than an hour battling the fire. The home is said to be a total loss.
Fire officials say there were two people inside the home and both made it out safely.
There's no word on the cause of the fire.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.