SHREVEPORT, La. - Several homes are flooded following a major water line leak in Shreveport.
It happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Westheimer and Old Blanchard Road near the T.L. Amiss Water Purification Plant.
Terrance Winn contacted councilwoman Tabatha Taylor who then contacted the water and sewer department about what was happening.
"Came home and it was uh, look like Hurricane Idalia hit. The water company is right - literally right where we at across the street from us. It was like the main line busted so when we came home it was literally like a river going through," Winn said.
There's no word at this time on the amount of damage to homes.