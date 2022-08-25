SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday is the first of four community meetings for citizens of Shreveport to discuss public safety bond projects with police.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at North Louisiana Technical Community College at 2010 North Market Street in Shreveport.
Police want to hear from citizens about where they would like to see the bond money spent.
Last year, citizens approved a Public Safety Bond Proposition for $70.65 million. It allocates $4.5 million to construct police substations, $27.5 million for a central police headquarters, and $2 million for city jail maintenance and improvements. Other money in the bond is being used by the Shreveport Fire Department to purchase new fire trucks and vehicles, fire station renovations and fire academy maintenance.
Upcoming Meetings
- Monday, Aug. 29 – Southfield School
- Wednesday, Sept. 7 – A.B. Palmer Community Center
- Thursday, Sept. 8 – Independence Stadium Skybox