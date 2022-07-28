SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man accused of sexual abuse of two young boys almost a decade ago was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Wednesday.
The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court unanimously found Jeremy Walker, 36, guilty as charged of two counts of first-degree rape. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
The jury learned that on or about Dec. 24, 2014 through Dec. 14, 2015, the defendant had anal and oral sex with one child, who was 7 at the time, on occasions when he was at the babysitter. The child told his aunt what had happened to him when he was 13. The investigation into the assaults began in late April 2021. During his interview the first victim disclosed that he also had seen the babysitter’s son forced to perform oral sex on Walker. That child disclosed to his mother that Walker had oral and anal sex with him when he was age 5.
Walker was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Brittany Arvie. He was represented by Michael Enright and Dave Knadler of the Caddo Public Defender’s office.