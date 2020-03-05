SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire is under investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood.
Crews were called to the 2600 block of Drexel Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday where they found a one story wood frame home on fire.
Fortunately, they were able to put out the fire in less than ten minutes.
One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed.
He told officials he'll be staying with family until repairs are done on the house.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.