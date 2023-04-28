SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man killed his longtime girlfriend after a dispute over her car. That's what a Caddo Parish jury determined Thursday.
The nine-man, three-woman jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court found unanimously, after less than an hour of deliberation, that Gregory Earl Jones, 40, killed Tasha Mayberry in February 2020.
The conviction for second-degree murder carries a mandatory term of life in prison. Jones will return to Judge Hathaway's court for sentencing May 30.
The jury determined that Jones shot Mayberry at West 73rd Street and Union Avenue when she refused to give him her car. Three neighbors heard the couple arguing in the driveway. The argument escalated and Jones shot Mayberry twice with a 9-mm handgun. One shot to her chest penetrated her heart and both lungs. The second round struck a leg.
Jones was captured the following day. When police attempted to apprehend Jones, he pointed a gun at them and the police fired in self-defense, wounding Jones. Forensic testing proved Jones' gun was the murder weapon.
Additionally, his DNA was found on a cap by Mayberry's body in the driveway. Jones' personal and financial papers were inside Mayberry's home, corroborating eyewitness testimony regarding the couple's domestic relationship.