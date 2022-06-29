SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins will be joined Wednesday morning by hospital and healthcare leaders for a briefing on COVID-19 hospital staffing.
During the pandemic Louisiana hospital staffing has been significantly supplemented by state contracted nurses and other staff. Those staffing costs are supported by federal agencies and end on July 1, 2022.
Healthcare leadership will discuss impending hospital staffing deficits and strategies being taken to minimize the impact on patient care.
In Region 7, there are currently 491 new COVID-19 cases, which accounts for 20% of the cases in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,405 cases across the state. 56% of those cases are from those who are not fully vaccinated.