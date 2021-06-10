SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins continues to hold listening sessions this week designed to ask residents how the city should spend federal dollars. The city is getting more than $48 million from the American Rescue Plan.
Several meetings have already been held. Here's a look at the rest of the schedule:
- Thursday, June 10, Southern Hills Community Center
- Tuesday, June 15, Airport Park Community Center
- Thursday, June 17, Bill Cockrell Community Center
- Thursday, June 24, Bilberry Park Community Center
All meetings are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.