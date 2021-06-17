Mayor Adrian Perkins

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins continues to hold listening sessions this week designed to ask residents how the city should spend federal dollars. The city is getting more than $48 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Several meetings have already been held. Here's a look at the rest of the schedule:

  • Thursday at Bill Cockrell Community Center
  • Thursday, June 24, Bilberry Park Community Center
  • Tuesday, June 29 Norris Ferry Community Church 

All meetings are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

