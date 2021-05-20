Mayor Adrian Perkins

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins continues to hold listening sessions this week designed to ask residents how the city should spend federal dollars. The city is getting more than $48 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Every council district will have at least one meeting.

Here's a look at the schedule:

  • Thursday, Mamie Hicks Community Center
  • Tuesday, June 1, David Raines Community Center
  • Thursday, June 3, A. B. Palmer Community Center
  • Thursday, June 10, Southern Hills Community Center
  • Tuesday, June 15, Airport Park Community Center
  • Thursday, June 17, Bill Cockrell Community Center
  • Thursday, June 24, Bilberry Park Community Center

All meetings are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

