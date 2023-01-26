SHREVEPORT, La. - Hats off to Hollywood hair stylist Crystal Woodford. The Shreveport native has received a top honor.
You may remember, KTBS 3 interviewed her back in December about her work on Wakanda Forever.
Now she just received a prestigious award for Coming 2 America from the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards for 2022 Best Contemporary Hair.
"I did this film in 2019," said Woodford. "And I'm currently working on another show and I went home to Atlanta to check my mailbox, and this award was in there. And I thought it was for this year's awards for Wakanda Forever, but when I read the bottom it said Coming 2 America, And I was I was like 'Oh my God.' I didn't even know about it."
She says the film was an exciting opportunity and allowed her to think outside the box.
"I designed about 70 hair pieces for that movie," said Woodford. "And I was so motivated with making these hair pieces. I would go home every night and create more pieces because I was so intrigued. I was so hungry for it."
