SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for two runaways from Shreveport who were last seen earlier this month.
Last Friday, Dec. 4, the family of Donald Jackson, 16, reported him as a runaway. Jackson was last seen in 1900 block of Patzman Sreet. That was back on Nov. 21. Jackson is 6’ 0” and weighs about 214 lbs. It is unknown what he was last wearing.
In an unrelated case, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, the family of JKwon Morris, 16, reported him missing. Morris was last seen in the 3800 block of Victory Drive on Sunday. Morris is approximately 5’ 9” and weighs about 150 lbs.
If you know the whereabouts of Morris or Jackson, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.