SHREVEPORT, La. - Buckle up! Police in Shreveport will holding a safety checkpoint Wednesday, April 6.
The Shreveport Police Field Support Bureau/Traffic Unit will conduct a multi-agency seatbelt checkpoint with LSP and the Caddo Sheriff’s Office beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m. at an undisclosed east Shreveport location.
This checkpoint will target drivers who may not be buckled up, but is not limited to this offense. Officers will also use spotters to identify drivers who are not in compliance with other laws.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to help curb the number of those drivers who are not wearing seatbelts and take to the streets each year in our area.