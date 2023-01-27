SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday in West Shreveport.
The checkpoint will begin at 10:00 p.m. and run until 4:00 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort with Louisiana State Police and Caddo Sheriff to emphasize the commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safer for everyone.
Vehicles that enter the checkpoint will be briefly stopped by officers. This checkpoint will target drivers who may be operating a vehicle while impaired but are not limited to this offense.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to help curb the number of those impaired drivers who take to the streets each year in our community.