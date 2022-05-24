Shreveport Police Wayne Smith takes oath of office

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's top cop took the oath of office Tuesday morning. The swearing in ceremony for Chief Wayne Smith was held in the police department's assembly room.
Smith was named interim chief in August 2021 after former chief Ben Raymond was asked to resign. Smith was confirmed as police chief in March by the Shreveport City Council. Prior to his confirmation, he was serving as substitute chief.
Smith, a 43-year-police veteran of the department, has served two decades in a command position.