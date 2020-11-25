SHREVEPORT, La-- Since the pandemic hit, many airlines have reduced the airline capacity to better social distance. Some of those airlines have returned to a higher capacity, especially to fill the demand for holiday travel. A day before Thanksgiving, KTBS spoke with Mark Crawford, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Shreveport Regional Airport. He says while the number of flights are down in Shreveport because of the pandemic, they've seen a higher volume of people on each of the flights.
To ensure the safety of passengers during their holiday travel, Crawford says the airport is taking additional sanitary precautions. He says, “The high traffic areas here at the airport are being cleaned at a more frequent basis. Also our airline partners have implemented multiple methods of safety and security with COVID in mind. Floor distancing markers, Plexiglas screens at each of the ticket counters and gate areas.”