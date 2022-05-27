SHREVEPORT. La. - A local business is a total loss after an overnight fire.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, they received a call at 1:05 a.m. Friday about a fire at the Hookah District in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. That's just east of Shreve City Shopping Center.
When they arrived, the building was engulfed in flames. At one point, more than two dozen fire units were on the scene.
The restaurant was open Thursday night, but the building was empty and had been closed when firefighters arrived.
"Firefighters went in to extinguish that fire in several different locations. During that we had to pull firefighters out. One firefighter was disoriented. At one point pulled all firefighters out and we began to distinguish this from the outside," Fire Chief Clarence Reese said.
The fire remains under investigation.