SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire Thursday along Youree Drive sent restaurant guests scrambling for the exits. The fire call came in at 5:50 p.m. at the Golden Corral.
When KTBS 3 arrived, firefighters were on the roof in the back of the restaurant battling the flames. The fire appeared to be stubborn, burning on the underside of the roof. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get through the roof and at the flames.
About 35 guests were inside eating at the time. The manager of the restaurant says they were able to get everyone out safely.
The manager estimated it would be about three days before they could re-open, depending on the damage.
It took firefighters just over 30 minutes to put out the flames.