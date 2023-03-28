ROLLING FORK, MS. - Help continues to pour in for those impacted by the weekend's deadly tornadoes in Mississippi.
The Shreveport Volunteer Network is in Rolling Fork, MS to help with recovery after the storms. The organization is accepting donations this week and is opening its warehouse on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to collect supplies to assist in the relief effort. Additionally, financial support is needed.
If you can help, please call 318-230-5422.
At least 26 people were killed in Mississippi and Alabama.