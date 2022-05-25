SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman who attacked a couple with a lawn mower blade during a brawl in the Werner Park neighborhood was found guilty Tuesday of aggravate second-degree battery.
The attack by Juana Una Wilson, 44, happened in the 3500 block of Clarke Boulevard on July 5, 2019. It was was captured on videotape.
The jury deliberated less than an hour before returning the unanimous guilty verdict. Wilson was found not guilty of a second charge.
Sentencing for Wilson is set for June 22. She faces up to 15 years in prison, with at least one year to be served without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.