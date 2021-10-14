SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the Oaks Meadows Apartments on Centenary Boulevard at Topeka Street just before 2 a.m.
Authorities say the woman was treated at the scene by firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners: