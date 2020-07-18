SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is dead and a man injured following a crash Saturday in north Shreveport.
It was just before 3:00 a.m. when police were dispatched to Murphy Street and Pete Harris Drive. Officers found a Kia sedan and a tractor-trailer in the intersection. The female driver of the Kia, identified as Catrice Stennis, 22, of Shreveport was killed in the crash. The male driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Ocshner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators determined that Stennis ran the red light as she was headed northbound through the intersection and was hit by the big rig which was headed east.