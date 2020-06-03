SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is reflecting on events that unfolded Monday evening in Washington, D.C. right before her eyes.
Marianna Fotakos is a George Washington University student and just returned home and shared her experience exclusively with KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis.
She said the protest near St. John's Church and the White House was peaceful and planned to go until 7 p.m. when the curfew started. But protestors were caught off guard when she says police moved 30 in minutes early and started firing tear gas and rubber bullets.
Fotakos said they did not know the reason they were being moved out until they saw news reports later that evening.
Moments after the crowd was dispersed, President Donald Trump paid a controversial visit to the church across from Lafayette Square holding a Bible and holding a photo op.