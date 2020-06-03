SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is reflecting on events that unfolded Monday evening in Washington right before her eyes.
Marianna Fotakos is a George Washington University student and just returned home and shared her experience exclusively with KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis.
She said the protest near St. John's Church and the White House was peaceful and planned to go until 7 p.m. when the curfew started. But protesters were caught off guard when she says police moved in 30 minutes early and started firing tear gas and rubber bullets.
Fotakos said they did not know the reason they were being moved out until they saw news reports later that evening.
The United States Park Police (USPP) issued a statement Tuesday saying they "issued three warnings over a loudspeaker to alert demonstrators on H Street to evacuate the area. Horse mounted patrol, Civil Disturbance Units and additional personnel were used to clear the area. As many of the protesters became more combative, continued to throw projectiles, and attempted to grab officers’ weapons, officers then employed the use of smoke canisters and pepper balls. No tear gas was used by USPP officers."
Moments after the crowd was dispersed, President Donald Trump paid a controversial visit to the church across from Lafayette Square holding a Bible and holding a photo op.