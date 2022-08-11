SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of attempted rape Wednesday, after domestic incidents that occurred between April of 2010 and April of 2011.
The seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated four hours before returning its finding of attempted aggravated rape. Jury selection was Monday and Tuesday, with testimony presented Tuesday. Closing arguments were Wednesday.
Roosevelt Horton, 58, of the 700 block of Woodmont Place in Hyde Park, sexually assaulted a preteen female relative, and threatened to harm the victim if she told anyone of the assault. The child told Horton's spouse, who cautioned the girl to not speak of the incident. Horton's spouse died before the assault came to light.
When the victim was 16, she attempted suicide, at which time a friend in whom she had confided reported the assault to the victim's mother. Shreveport police were notified, and after an investigation secured an arrest warrant for aggravated rape against Horton.
Horton will return to Judge Hathaway's court August 17 where he faces a sentence of at least 10 and up to 50 years in prison.
Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman, Victoria Washington and Courtney Ray. Horton was defended by Edward Mouton.