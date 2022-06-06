SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins’ Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship Program officially begins Monday, June 6. The student orientation takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Independence Stadium Skybox at 3301 Pershing Boulevard.
Students will learn more about the program, participate in a resume writing workshop, and attend a seminar with the City of Shreveport’s Human Resources Department.
This year more than 150 students will be participating. All interns had to go through the City’s application process, including those who wish to work with local business partners. Interns will work 30 hours a week for 8 weeks from June 6 through July 29.
The program was launched three years ago by Mayor Perkins and gives high school and college students from Shreveport the opportunity to work in city government and with some area businesses.
Private businesses partnered with the city by either hiring interns through the mayor’s internship program or by making a monetary donation to support the program.