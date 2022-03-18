SHREVEPORT, La. - Funeral services are set for Devin Myers, the Huntington High School basketball player killed two weeks ago.
Visitation is Friday from 5-8 p.m. The funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at Huntington High School.
Myers was shot near his home in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood back on March 4. Police say he was shot 5 times in the back. Shamichael Pearson, 18, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.