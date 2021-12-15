SHREVEPORT, La. - 'Tis the season for an increase in house fires. But many can be identified quickly if there's a working smoke detector in the home.
A fire Tuesday morning on Walnut Street in Shreveport is one example. The smoke detector alerted the homeowner of a fire, then the fire department was dispatched within minutes.
Jeffrey Witte, a fire prevention officer with the Shreveport Fire Department, joined us in the studio on Wednesday to talk about the importance of having a working smoke detector in your home and how you can get one installed for free.
Free Smoke Detector Program
The Shreveport Fire Department provides free smoke detectors for residents of the City of Shreveport. In addition, if the 9 volt battery in your smoke detector needs to be replaced the Shreveport Fire Department provides batteries.