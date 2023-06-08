SHREVEPORT, La. -- The air remains unhealthy to breathe in parts of the Northeast from the hundreds of Canadian wildfires.
"People are starting to travel and so they are going to travel to the northeast so they may have some exposure to this so they may have shortness of breath or cough," said Dr. Robert Holladay, Ochsner LSU Health pulmonologist "You may have people who live there and come back home and visit family. I think overall the big effect is going to be short term."
The air quality index ranges from 0-500 and on Wednesday. In New York, it was 484, giving New York the worst air quality in the world.
"I saw the air quality yesterday rating was a 484, which is three times what it was in some of the worst places in the world normally," said Holladay. "So it's very bad. So, I think they're going to have a lot of people with bronchitis, asthma exacerbations, and COPD exacerbations. So, I think that's a lot of the acute things you're going to be seeing."
The National Weather Service in Shreveport tells KTBS 3 News smoke from the fires is not expected to reach Shreveport.