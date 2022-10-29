SHREVEPORT, La. - Prepare yourself for a wet weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually spread across the area and will affect the entire Four State Region overnight Friday and into Saturday. By the time the rain exits the area Saturday night, portions of East Texas could receive between 2 and 3 inches of rain.
The much-needed rainfall will likely help the severe drought situation in the ArkLaTex, but not pull the area out of the drought.
The KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team has issued a Yellow Weather Alert. That means use CAUTION. Adverse weather is in the forecast that you need to know about, so you can change plans, prepare yourself, your family, love ones, and friends.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 Storm Team forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 Storm Team. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, and Tom Konvicka are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the free MEGA 3 Storm Team app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices and KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.