SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. 

Caddo Parish is the latest to drop from the list. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. 

Here's a look at the bans as of 8-18-22:

Louisiana

  • DeSoto
  • Jackson
  • Lincoln
  • Red River
  • Sabine
  • Union
  • Webster

Texas

  • Bowie
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Red River
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Titus
  • Upshur

Arkansas

  • Columbia
  • Hempstead
  • Lafayette
  • Miller
  • Nevada
  • Sevier
  • Union

Oklahoma

  • McCurtain County
