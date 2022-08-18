SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days.
Caddo Parish is the latest to drop from the list. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week.
Here's a look at the bans as of 8-18-22:
Louisiana
- DeSoto
- Jackson
- Lincoln
- Red River
- Sabine
- Union
- Webster
Texas
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Red River
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Titus
- Upshur
Arkansas
- Columbia
- Hempstead
- Lafayette
- Miller
- Nevada
- Sevier
- Union
Oklahoma
- McCurtain County