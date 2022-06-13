BOSSIER CITY, La. - Following unanimous approval by the Bossier City Council during their May 17 Council meeting, SporTran fixed-route bus service to South Bossier City begins Monday, June 13.
The South Bossier service will run Monday through Friday each week during the initial 6-month trial period.
SporTran worked closely with the Bossier City Council over several months as the Council developed the trial route, which will include stops at Brookshires Grocery Arena, Ellis Pottery, the Plantation Plaza/Kroger shopping center, Parkway High School, and more.
Travel on all SporTran vehicles inside the Shreveport-Bossier City limits is free to the public for 2022 and 2023. The move to “Zero Fare” ridership was made possible by a federal grant, which covers the cost of bus and OnDemand fare in the SporTran service area.
For a complete map of South Bossier Route #29, visit www.sportranbus.com/map.