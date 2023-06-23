SHREVEPORT, La. - A Coushatta teen killed in a motor vehicle wreck on the Southern Loop early Thursday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Nolan C. Mabile, 19, died some time before 1:55 a.m., when his vehicle that had rolled over in the 2000 block of the Southern Loop, not far from Shreveport Fire Department Fire Station 22, was discovered. Mabile was ejected from the vehicle and was dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
An autopsy was ordered.