SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwood High School students gathered in prayer Wednesday morning around the school's flag pole at the front of their campus.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes prayed for fellow classmates, and campus and community leaders in hopes of restoring peace and a safe learning environment.
This comes on the heels of nearly two-dozen students being arrested at Southwood following recent fights on campus.