SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you looking for a part-time job? Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) is holding several Athletic Job Fairs this week. They are free and open to anyone looking for a job. The public is invited to come out and learn more about SPAR athletics department and all the services offered the community.
The athletic division is currently looking for people to work at special events, outdoor recreation programs, community events, athletics activities, and more. Pay is $15 an hour and you can apply at one of our four pop-in job fairs.
- March 6: 1 pm – 3 pm, A.B. Palmer Community Center
- March 7: 1 pm – 3 pm, David Raines Community Center
- March 8: 9 am – 11 am, Valencia Park Community Center
- March 9: 3 pm – 5 pm, Wildwood Park
To apply you must be:
- 18 and older
- Work shifts after 3 pm
- Be able to work flexible hours and weekends
- You must also be able to pass a background check and drug screening
The job fairs are being hosted by the City of Shreveport and SPAR.