SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public in their search for the gunmen who opened fire on officers Friday afternoon.
Investigators were attempting to execute a search warrant in the 3700 block of Sumner Street. When they arrived, someone in a 2011 black Dodge Charger drove up and began shooting at them.
The vehicle, with at least three males inside, then led officers on a high speed chase through the Queensborough neighborhood. The trio was last seen on Carrie Street.
Police say the vehicle was taken during an armed robbery back on February 13. It has stock silver rims and had a handicapped placard hanging on the rear view mirror. It had no rear bumper or license plate.
Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of each individual responsible for the attack on the officers. In addition, a $1,000.00 cash reward will be paid for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle used in the attack.