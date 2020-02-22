Weather Alert

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 9:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.4 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO A STAGE OF 15.1 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING, AND SLOWLY FALL THROUGH THE WEEK. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET...EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW. &&