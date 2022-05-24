SPD Chief Smith to take oath of office Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's top cop will take the oath of office Tuesday morning. The swearing in ceremony for Chief Wayne Smith will take place at 11 a.m. at SPD headquarters at 1234 Texas Avenue.
In August 2021, Smith was named interim chief after former chief Ben Raymond was asked to resign. Smith was confirmed as police chief back in March by the Shreveport City Council. Prior to his confirmation, he was serving as substitute chief.
Also happening at Tuesday's event, the pinning ceremony of Shelton Harville to the rank of Fire Captain of the Shreveport Fire Department.
You can watch the ceremony live on ktbs.com or on your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.