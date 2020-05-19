SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department's Field Support Bureau is participating in the 2020 Click It or Ticket seat belt high visibility enforcement effort and wants to remind motorists to wear seat belts on every trip, day or night.
The local effort began Monday and runs through May 31. Officers are out in force ticketing motorists who are not wearing their seat belts as well as those in violation of other traffic laws.
Funding for off-duty police personnel will be paid from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign.
