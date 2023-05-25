SHREVEPORT, La. - If you break the law, you're likely to get caught. The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Bureau with the assistance of Louisiana State Police conducted a safety checkpoint on Tuesday. It happened between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of Youree Drive as part of the Click it or Ticket campaign. The checkpoint was designed to identify drivers who were not buckled up, but it was not limited to seat belt violations.
A total of 650 vehicles were screened and 98 citations were issued. Of those, 15 citations were for seat belt violations. There were 40 citations issued for inspection sticker violations.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to ensure public safety on the roadway.