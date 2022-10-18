SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police detectives are searching for a runaway juvenile.
Shydai Morrow, 16, ran away from her home shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Morrow is approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 lbs. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray Nike pullover hoodie with "Nike" spelled in red. She also has on black sleeping shorts, a black sports bra, black Nike slides with “Nike” spelled in pink across the toe strap, and a black bonnet. Morrow also wears glasses.
Police are asking anyone with information as to her whereabout to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.