SHREVEPORT, La. - Buckle up. Weather permitting, the Shreveport Police Field Support Bureau/Traffic Unit will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. somewhere in the city.
The City of Shreveport saw 31 traffic accident fatalities in 2022. SPD is working diligently to lower that number. Please drive courteously and remember, seatbelts save lives.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to help curb the number of those drivers who are not wearing an occupant protection device and take to the streets each year in our area.