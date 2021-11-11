SHREVEPORT, La. - SporTran has teamed up with community partners KHAM Radio, Healthy Blue Louisiana, and Winnfield Funeral Home to host a “Passenger Appreciation Day” from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Intermodal Terminal in Shreveport.
The Shreveport-Bossier community will ride free on all SporTran vehicles during regular operating hours on Nov. 12, including pre-booked SporTran OnDemand trips.
From 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., riders may visit Sportran, KHAM Radio, Healthy Blue Louisiana, and Winnfield Funeral Home booths for free food, music, and giveaways.