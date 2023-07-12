SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue to get storm debris cleaned up in the region.
In Shreveport, officials say they are are still waiting for a contractor to help remove debris from the June 16 storm. They say they selected a contractor back on June 30, but the contract has not yet been signed.
That contractor will be required to make one pass through the city in the first two weeks and then one or two more passes after that.
Meanwhile in Bossier City, debris removal continues.
So far, the Public Works Department and contractors have removed more than 13,000 cubic yards of debris.
Pecan Park, Golden Meadow, Riverbend, and areas of Southgate will be picked up over the next few days.
City officials expect removal to continue for another three to four weeks.