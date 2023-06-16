SHREVEPORT, La. - A number of offices and businesses have announced closures for Friday in the wake of the early morning storm.
Here's a current list of closures provided to KTBS 3 News:
- Caddo Schools Summer Programs including summer feeding, camps, etc.
- All Panola College locations
- Shreveport offices of Louisiana Association for the Blind
- All Shreve Memorial Library branches
If you have appointments on Friday or plan to visit any local businesses, you're advised to call ahead.
RELATED CONTENT: