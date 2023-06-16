Closings & Delays

SHREVEPORT, La. - A number of offices and businesses have announced closures for Friday in the wake of the early morning storm.

Here's a current list of closures provided to KTBS 3 News:

  • Caddo Schools Summer Programs including summer feeding, camps, etc.
  • All Panola College locations
  • Shreveport offices of Louisiana Association for the Blind
  • All Shreve Memorial Library branches 

If you have appointments on Friday or plan to visit any local businesses, you're advised to call ahead.

