SHREVEPORT, La. – The Strand Theatre in downtown has been around since 1925 and even though headway has been made recently in sprucing it up there is still a need for donations for repairs.
Keeping this piece of history alive has been a constant struggle for years for the Strand's board of directors.
Jenifer Hill, executive director of the nonprofit arts organization, found a way to pay off the debt and now the board is seeking to raise money for future repairs.
“It’s gotten harder and harder and we went further into debt,” Hill said. “We’d just slap a Band-Aid and move on cause the next show is coming.”
“As of the end of the year, we were completely out of debt, which is super exciting because I never thought I would see that,” Hill said.
The Strand's board worked on a solution and came up with something they call the magic fund, she said.
Jodie Glorioso, past president of the Strand's board, said they had to beg for money “to keep this lady alive.”
“Whatever amount of money the community would donate, board members and other donors would match it,” Glorioso said.
Some things still need to be repaired or replaced.
“We’ve got some carpet that needs to be replaced desperately on the main staircase. We are going to get some new chairs for the boxes and more,” Hill said.
After the board members got rid of the debt, they have a surplus of about $100,000. Longer-serving board members have also given the Strand a $100,000 line of credit.
To donate to the Strand, call 318-226-1481 or go the website thestrandtheater.com