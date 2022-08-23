SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people escaped their home when it went up in flames Monday night in Shreveport. It happened about 9:30 in the 2700 block of Sunnybrook Street.
When fire crews arrived, they found a single-story wood framed home with heavy smoke coming from the roof. It took 12 firefighters to get the fire under control.
Two people were inside the home during the incident. Fortunately they were able to get out safely.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector call the Shreveport Fire Prevention Bureau at 673-6740.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.