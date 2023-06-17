Super 1 Foods ice

SHREVEPORT, La. - In an effort to help you beat the heat during this massive power outage, Super 1 Foods and Brookshire’s are giving away a free bag of ice (while supplies last) to people who are without power starting at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday at the following locations. Times are subject to change. 

  • Super 1 Foods: 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport
  • Brookshire’s: 10465 Norris-Ferry Rd., Shreveport
  • Brookshire’s: 4860 Airline Dr., Bossier City

