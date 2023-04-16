SHREVEPORT, La. - Northwestern State University College of Nursing and School of Allied Health along with the Beta Chi chapter of Sigma Nursing on Saturday presented the Superheroes Good Health Walk and Health Fair.
This second annual event took place at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Shreveport and was open to the public.
The goal of the community health fair was to help individuals lead healthier lives by seeking to engage the public in conversation about common issues and concerns.
Health screenings, health and wellness seminars, COVID vaccines and educational activities for kids and adults were all provided.