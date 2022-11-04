SHREVEPORT, La. – Several hundred SWEPCO customers were without power, even before the worst of the weather arrived Friday evening.
Due to downed trees and powerlines, roughly 800 customers were without service just before 6 p.m. That’s according to SWEPCO’s website.
Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible.
When severe storms roll in, outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.