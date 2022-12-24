SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. This advisory impacts all customers of the City of Shreveport water system.
Due to the hard freeze, there are some water main breaks and a substantial number of private service line blowouts across the water distribution system. Many areas of the city have or will experience significantly low water pressure and possible isolated outages.
In addition to repairing the blown water mains, City staff is working with customers to identify and shut off the numerous private service lines affected by the freeze until customers can complete their repairs as well.
It is recommended that water be disinfected before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.